Kyneton crash-accused in court over collision that has now claimed a life

The driver of a car that allegedly crashed into another vehicle in Kyneton, seriously injuring the 75-year-old driver in January, has appeared in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court.
Christopher Anthony Cayzer, who was remanded in custody following the collision, appeared by video link before Magistrate Sharon McRae on Thursday.
The court heard that charges laid by Macedon Ranges highway patrol following the January 14 crash would be replaced by more serious charges to be laid by the Major Collision Investigation Unit following the death of the other vehicle's driver on the weekend.
Prosecutor Sergeant David Somerton told the court he had planned to collect victim impact statements and assess the extent of injuries experienced by the elderly couple allegedly hit by the car Cayzer was driving before a plea by him could be lodged.
But on March 2 Sgt Somerton learnt from an email the male victim's condition had deteriorated and his life support would be turned off over the weekend, with new charges "likely to flow".
Cayzer's lawyer, Georgia Kaye-Helmot, requested her client be seen by a custody nurse due to mental health concerns because the news the other driver had passed away as a result of his injuries - which she had conveyed to her client only that morning - was "impacting him greatly".
Cayzer, who has other matters pending, was asked by the magistrate about his own injuries.
Fighting back tears, he told her he had been initially injured in the crash but had recovered.
The proceedings were adjourned for further mention in Bendigo Magistrate's Court on April 5.
