Christopher Cayzer's charges to be upgraded after death following January 14 crash

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 9 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Kyneton crash-accused in court over collision that has now claimed a life

The driver of a car that allegedly crashed into another vehicle in Kyneton, seriously injuring the 75-year-old driver in January, has appeared in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court.

