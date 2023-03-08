Police search for man wanted for burglary and theft

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Robert Cowen.
The 34-year-old is wanted on warrants in relation to burglary and theft matters.
He is known to frequent the Bendigo area but may have travelled to Tasmania.
He is described as 170-180cm tall, of medium to thin build, with light coloured hair and blue eyes.
Investigators have also released an image of Mr Cowen in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
