Robert Cowen wanted by police, known to frequent Bendigo

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Police search for man wanted for burglary and theft

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Robert Cowen.

