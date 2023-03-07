Bendigo Advertiser
Stroke Association of Victoria support centres lack funding to operate beyond June 2023

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:30am
Bendigo stroke survivor Wayne Porthouse walks around the lake twice a week with a group run by Stroke Association of Victoria's Bendigo support centre, which looks set to lose its funding at the end of June. Picture by Darren Howe Picture: DARREN HOWE

The Stroke Association of Victoria's Bendigo support centre saved his life, Wayne Porthouse says.

Local News

