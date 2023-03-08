Central Victorian real estate agency Waller Realty has joined forces with Belle Property to grow its client base in the region.
Waller Realty has been operating for more than 30 years and has offices in Bendigo, Castlemaine and Maldon.
The family business is led by the Waller family of Rob and Narelle Waller, together with lead agent Tim Noonan as principal and co-director of Bendigo office.
Mr Waller said joining the Belle Property group was a strategic move designed to position the company for future growth into Bendigo's growing premium market, as well as Castlemaine and Maldon.
"We've long admired Belle Property's premium marketing and extended network covering all arms of real estate and property services," Mr Waller said.
"The culture, values and direction of the brand align perfectly with ours and we look forward to harnessing the power of Belle Property to provide an even greater service to the people of Bendigo, Castlemaine, Maldon and surrounds."
Mr Waller also said the group's internal training systems and affiliations with Sitchu Magazine and online international portals Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) were also drawcards.
"Belle Property has an all-encompassing offering of exceptional marketing, national and global reach together with strong support from the head office team," he said.
"We would love to grow our team and believe Belle Property will help us attract quality people who share our passion for excellence."
Belle Property CEO Peter Hanscomb welcomed the Waller Realty team to the group.
He said the family name was synonymous with a high-quality level of personalised real estate services and involvement in the local community.
"Regional Victoria is a thriving market that we have been looking to expand into for a long while," Mr Hanscomb said.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Rob, Narelle, Tim and the entire team to Belle Property and I look forward to seeing their business grow and thrive.
"Our extensive training, head office support and connectivity to our 170 office-strong network across Australia will be available to the team and they will see the benefits of our premium marketing in their local area."
