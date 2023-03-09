Local police have vowed to crack down on anti-social behaviour as they work to make hot spots across the city safe for everyone.
Officers have identified a number of locations across Bendigo they need to target, following reports of violence, public drunkenness, shop theft and more.
As part of Operation Flower, the city's people in blue want the community to know they are being heard.
"On average, we receive roughly three reports a day just from the Mitchell Street bus stop alone," acting sergeant Holly Lembke said.
"We want the public to know we've listened and we're doing what we can to make a difference."
Acting sergeant Lembke said the force would target three main areas - the Mitchell Street bus stop, the Hargreaves Street mall and the Bendigo Marketplace.
"We can't be set up there all the time," she said.
"But we plan to saturate the problem areas and reassure the public."
Police have said there's been more activity at those hotspots than they may know about.
"There is a lot that goes unreported," acting sergeant Lembke said.
"We're hoping more people feel they can let us know what's happening so we can do what we can to help.
"It's our job to ensure it's safe for people to come out and shop - we want them to feel safe."
Acting sergeant Lembke said the force would have a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.
"No matter how big or small the incident is, we want to encourage the community to get in touch," she said.
"We won't take this lightly."
Anyone wishing to make a report is encouraged to contact 131 444 for non-urgent crime and events anytime, anywhere 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
They can also call or make an anonymous report online through Crimestoppers on on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000)
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
