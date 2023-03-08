Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Porcupine Village operators hope to build a wastewater treatment plant at Maldon site

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Porcupine Village has been built around a historic gold mining village in Maldon. Picture by Darren Howe

The operator of proposed tourism attraction Porcupine Village is seeking Environment Protection Authority approval to build a wastewater treatment plant onsite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.