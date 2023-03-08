The operator of proposed tourism attraction Porcupine Village is seeking Environment Protection Authority approval to build a wastewater treatment plant onsite.
Porcupine Village, located at Allans Road, Maldon, has been built around a historic gold mining village.
The 5.8-hectare facility is proposed to include a function centre, accommodation, caravan sites and wildlife park. A restaurant has operated at the site since September 2022.
In January, works at the site were ordered to cease as it was revealed several permit application conditions had been breached.
Operators now want to build a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and reuse treated wastewater.
The application to EPA proposes all wastewater will be captured and transferred to the WWTP, which will have the capacity to treat 40,000 litres per day and will be installed below ground.
According to the application, the site is not serviced by the municipal sewerage network, therefore sewage from the development will be managed wholly within the site.
The WWTP is a Kubota Johkasou, a Japanese-developed self-contained purification unit.
All infrastructure will be surrounded by vegetative buffers, according to the application.
Anyone who may be affected by the proposed development activities has been invited to submit their comments by completing the survey here. Submissions are open until 11.50pm on March 27.
