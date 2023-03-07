Bendigo Advertiser
"Full-house" Bendigo Record Fair back this Sunday, March 12

JD
By Jenny Denton
March 7 2023 - 4:00pm
The Bendigo Record Fair, Peter Pascoe's "labour of love with pocket money", is back this weekend. Picture by Glenn Daniels

The Bendigo Record Fair is back this weekend, with an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 albums up for grabs at the All Seasons Hotel on Sunday.

