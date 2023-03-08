Bendigo Advertiser
Tooth decay risk higher in towns without fluoride such as Heathcote

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 12:30pm
Children drinking unfluoridated water are at greater risk of tooth decay, according to new research. Picture by Shutterstock

Children in rural areas are at greater risk of tooth decay, according to a La Trobe University researcher.

