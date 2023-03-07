The line-up of writers on show this year include Tom Ballard (I, Millennial), Melina Marchetta (Looking For Alibrandi), Pip Williams (The Dictionary of Lost Words), Peter Doherty (Empire, War, Tennis and Me), Sadam Abdusalam (Freeing My Family), Jess Ho (Raised By Wolves), Ghassan Hage (The Diasporic Condition) and Gabrielle Wang (Zadie Ma and the Dog Who Chased The Moon).

