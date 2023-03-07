Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Writers Festival unveils line-up for 2023

DC
By David Chapman
March 8 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Writers Festival draws a huge crowd each year and this year's event looks set to be just as popular again.

Bendigo Writers Festival returns to the City of Gastronomy this May with a literary banquet fit for a royal table on the menu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.