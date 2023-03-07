Bendigo Writers Festival returns to the City of Gastronomy this May with a literary banquet fit for a royal table on the menu.
The 13th festival will run over four days from Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7 with a number of big name guests attending.
The Capital Theatre, a building which turns 150 this year, will once again be the home of the festival.
The line-up of writers on show this year include Tom Ballard (I, Millennial), Melina Marchetta (Looking For Alibrandi), Pip Williams (The Dictionary of Lost Words), Peter Doherty (Empire, War, Tennis and Me), Sadam Abdusalam (Freeing My Family), Jess Ho (Raised By Wolves), Ghassan Hage (The Diasporic Condition) and Gabrielle Wang (Zadie Ma and the Dog Who Chased The Moon).
La Trobe University will present 17 events featuring writers, activists and conversationalists such as Megan Davis, Russell Marks, Kate Auty, Helen Garner, Joelle Gergis, Tom Keneally and Christos Tsiolkas.
Exclusive onscreen events, such as Nick Hornby live in conversation with Benjamin Law and George Monbiot live with Natasha Mitchell, will take place at Ulumbarra Theatre.
A range of special word feasts will also be held in some of Bendigo's iconic foodie havens.
Hawker Restaurant at the Golden Dragon Museum and the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion will host events and a delicious banquet and brunch in one of the newest hospitality gems in Bendigo, Mackenzie Quarters.
Tree-changer, festival founder and director Rosemary Sorensen is joined this year by Clare Wright, historian, author and Professor of Public Engagement at La Trobe University, in cooking up a program feast of words and wisdom from readers favourite writers.
"I was a tree-changer, making my move to Bendigo 13 years ago," festival director and arts journalist Ms Sorensen said.
"I remember standing on the steps of The Capital Theatre in View Street and thinking that it would be a perfect city for a writers festival.
"And when I said that to the local council, they were very quick to take it up.
"It was very much a matter of right place, and right time, so it was clearly meant to happen.
"While much has changed in regional Victoria, Bendigo is now - more than ever - a perfect place for such an event with its creative community and engrained arts culture.
"It was a case of 'right time, right place', and that's why we've themed this year's festival with 'Such Is Life'."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos was excited about this year's line-up.
"The Festival has continued to grow over 13 years with audiences flocking to Bendigo for a whole weekend of talks and conversations," she said.
"We are so fortunate to have Rosemary and Clare at the programming helm, providing the event with a boost of energy and expertise."
To view the full program of events and secure your seat, visit bendigowritersfestival.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.