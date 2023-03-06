Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Graphic Content

Bendigo gathers to remember Sansakan death march prisoners at service

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donald Munro was at the Sandakan memorial in Bendigo to remember the men lost during the Sandakan death marches in World War II. Picture by Darren Howe

A little known part of history, and often referred to as the "worst atrocity in Australian military history", was commemorated in Bendigo at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.