A man is in a critical condition following an incident involving an electric scooter late on Friday night.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating following the incident, which occurred in North Bendigo on March 4.
Police said they located a 50-year-old Epsom man they wanted to speak to regarding an earlier incident riding an electric scooter on Thunder Street
As police began pulling over to talk to the man, he fell from the scooter, causing serious injuries.
The man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
