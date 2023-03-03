A CORONER has urged health professionals to be alert after a Bendigo woman died from an error committed while shifting her medication records onto a computer system.
Four parties missed the problem including an aged care home, the woman's doctor and two pharmacy groups, coroner Paresa Spanos has found.
She had gathered evidence of "multiple failures" revolving around the nursing home's switch to a new pharmacy that used electronic systems for medication charts, not paper-based ones.
The process was rushed, several people involved in that process told the coroner.
The Advertiser has not identified any of the pharmacy groups, the nursing home or the doctor linked to the death as the coroner made no misconduct findings.
"In this case, I have not identified any recommendations other than the need for vigilance regarding medications," Coroner Spanos said.
The issue appears to have begun with data incorrectly entered into a computer.
The mistake was only picked up eight days later, on Christmas Day 2020, when a nurse on duty at the aged care home became concerned the woman was being given pre-packaged medications not on her previous chart.
The nurse on duty took steps to cease medication, seek medical advice and notify family members, Coroner Spanos found.
But by that time, aged care staff had been noting over a number of days that the frail, cognitively impaired 87-year-old was increasingly tired and pale.
The woman's condition kept deteriorating and she died three days after Christmas from complications Coroner Spanos linked to the error with medications.
Her death had a profound effect on her doctor, who was devastated by what had happened, the coroner heard.
He had signed off on 10 patients' medication charts 11 days before the woman's death after being asked by the nursing home to review them.
The doctor was fully booked with patients that day and had no prior warning he might need to review any medications.
He told the coroner he was short on time so he used a printout of the drug charts the home had provided.
Both his practice and the pharmacies involved have since reviewed their practices, made changes and educated staff.
So has the nursing home.
That institution was also the subject of a separate Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission probe in 2021.
The commission examined the death and other incidents before finding deficits across a range of areas, including the home's risk and medication management.
The commission has since advised that changes at the home would reduce the risk of errors.
"I am satisfied following [that review] that the risk of medication error has been significantly reduced and checks have been implemented so that any future error should be identified in a timely manner," Coroner Spanos said.
"I convey my sincere condolences to [the woman's] family for their loss."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
