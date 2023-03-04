Girton Grammar School is offering students access to new technology through a partnership with South Australian company Lumination.
A Lumination Learning Lab will be built at the school's senior campus and unveiled at the start of Term 3, with students using virtual and augmented reality to solve real-world problems and develop critical skills.
Principal Dr Emma O'Rielly said the new lab could empower students and enhance their learning experiences.
"We are thrilled to announce our investment in an immersive learning lab at Girton Grammar School, making us the first school in Victoria to pioneer a Lumination Learning Lab in the classroom," she said.
"Our school takes great pride in striving for excellence and being at the forefront of education.
"The decision to build an immersive virtual learning space represents a major step forward in ensuring our students are prepared with the necessary skills for success in a rapidly evolving world."
Lumination was founded in South Australia in 2016 and has worked with more than 10,000 schools across the country to provide access to virtual and augmented reality.
"Girton Grammar School is taking the first mover advantage in Victoria, equipping its students with immersive technology that enables them to build the skills needed for the current, and future, workforce," learning design lead at Lumination Shai Coggins said.
"By immersing these students in real-world scenarios directly connected to the curriculum, their engagement increases, and they have an opportunity to develop the key human skills they need to succeed."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr O'Rielly said students would learn how to explore, innovate and collaborate with the cutting-edge technology.
"We're excited to witness the achievements and limitless potential our students will realise as a result of this virtual learning facility," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.