Immersive virtual reality learning lab to be built at Girton Grammar School

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 5 2023 - 9:18am, first published 6:00am
South Australian company Lumination is building an immersive technology lab at Girton Grammar School's senior campus. Picture supplied

Girton Grammar School is offering students access to new technology through a partnership with South Australian company Lumination.

