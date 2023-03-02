Expressions of interest are open for First Nations artwork to be permanently displayed at The Capital's foyer to mark a significant milestone for the venue.
This year, the City of Greater Bendigo is celebrating 150 years of the historic theatre, and is seeking submissions from artists living or working in central Victoria.
Artwork can be from individuals or a collaboration.
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said this was a high-profile commission and the artwork would be in a key location.
"The City is delighted to offer this new commission as part of The Capital's 150th anniversary, which will have pride of place in the entrance," she said.
"The chosen artwork will be on permanent display in a prominent position as you enter The Capital so this will be a celebrated focal point for all visitors to the building to see, talk about and admire.
"A priority action in the Greater Creative Bendigo Strategy is to support First Nations artists and culture and this commission is one of many City initiatives to support our commitment to reconciliation."
Expressions of interest are open until Friday, March 24.
Ms Amos said shortlisted artists would receive a $300 fee to develop a more detailed painting concept to be be presented to a selection panel.
"The winning artist or artists will be announced as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations and the artwork should be completed by the end of this year," she said.
The commission is worth $8000, covering the artist or artists' fee, framing and materials.
Click here to apply and for more information about the EOI and the commission, contact BV&E's Arts Officer First Nations Janet Bromley on 1300 002 642 or email arts.info@bendigo.vic.gov.au.
