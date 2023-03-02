Bendigo Advertiser
First Nations artwork sought to celebrate The Capital's 150th anniversary

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
March 3 2023 - 8:30am
The Capital Theatre in 2018. Picture by Noni Hyett

Expressions of interest are open for First Nations artwork to be permanently displayed at The Capital's foyer to mark a significant milestone for the venue.

