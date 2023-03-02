Bendigo Advertiser
Network of allies plan to continue campaign to see RPCV board sacked

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:38pm, first published March 2 2023 - 2:09pm
A woman holds a sign at a January 31 protest at Eaglehawk cemetery. Picture by Darren Howe

A network of allies concerned with the management of Bendigo's cemeteries are continuing to push for the "incompetent" board of Remembrance Parks Central Victoria to be sacked, with one funeral director suggesting the class A cemetery trust should be broken up and the 11 cemeteries it is in charge of returned to local management.

