Former Spirit star Chelsea Aubry returns to celebrate WNBL title anniversary

It had been the best part of a decade since Chelsea Aubry had last stepped foot in the Bendigo Stadium.
However, on Wednesday night it didn't take long for plenty of great memories of her 2013 WNBL championship win with the Spirit to come rushing back.
The Canadian made the trip back to Bendigo to attend the 10 year anniversary celebration of their 71-57 grand final win over the Townsville Fire.
"It's surreal to be back here in Bendigo after all these years," Aubry said.
"It's been really nice to come to the stadium to celebrate the championship win, but to also see the current Spirit team in action."
In total Aubry played six seasons with the Spirit during her career and spent seven years living in Bendigo.
The now 38-year-old is now retired but her time in Bendigo, especially under coach Bernie Harrower, are among some of her best memories on the basketball court.
"We had such a great time," Harrower said.
"To build that team and to get a championship win within six years was sensational.
"Thinking about it brings back a lot of good memories.
"We had a marvelous group of girls who had great chemistry.
"I can't talk more highly about the group."
Another key player of the roster was none other than Kelsey Griffin, who Aubry was the key catalyst in bringing her to Bendigo.
"Kelsey and I went to university together in Nebraska and it just so happened that the Spirit needed an import," Aubry said.
"I let them know that I had a team-mate who might be interested so I recommended Kelsey to the team.
"I knew her work ethic and personal character would be a perfect fit.
"She showed up and in that first year we went on to win the championship.
"It's now amazing to see how she has blossomed over the years and the positive impact she's had in building a strong basketball community in Bendigo."
