Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Spirit's time to reflect has come after WNBL season shortfall

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Wilson under pressure from Townsville defenders during Wednesday night's loss. Picture by Darren Howe

Being on the receiving end of a 25-point loss to the Townsville Fire certainly wasn't the ideal way for the Bendigo Spirit to bow out of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.