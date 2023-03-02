Bendigo Spirit's time to reflect has come after WNBL season shortfall

Being on the receiving end of a 25-point loss to the Townsville Fire certainly wasn't the ideal way for the Bendigo Spirit to bow out of the season.
However, it's now in the past and the team's focus is already firmly set on coming back on court bigger and better next season.
"It certainly wasn't the way we wanted to finish off the year," Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"We will take key learnings away from the season, go through a review process with both staff and players and assess what changes need to be made for next year - whether that's to our roster or the overall program.
"I will be reflecting on the season during the next few days."
Kereama said it was tough having only just missed out on a spot in this year's play-offs, but one consolation was securing the team's best result since the 2016/17 season.
"We came into this season aiming for a championship, but ultimately we fell short by just a couple of wins," he said.
"I always spoke of this year being a foundation year. What we have achieved this year is a strong starting point to continuing building.
"Anything less than a championship next year certainly is not going to be good enough.
"That is what we have set as our target."
Spirit started the season with seven-straight wins but then dropped off after the Christmas break and would finish off at 11-10 after Wednesday night's 64-89 loss to the Fire at Red Energy Arena.
"Credit where credit is due as Fire played a really great game and were just too good for us on the night," Kereama said.
"They are in incredibly good form and now have 11 wins in a row."
Though it was slim, there was still a chance to make the play-offs if they had defeated the Fire.
They then would've also needed the Perth Lynx to then lose both of their round 16 matches against the Adelaide Lightning and the UC Capitals.
During the game Anneli Maley led the Spirit's overall scoring with 14 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Next best was Alex Wilson with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
However, the 2022/23 competition for the Spirit is all said and done and Kereama is already preparing to get back to business during the off-season.
With no commitments to any NBL1 program, he has already set himself several tasks for the coming months.
"I'll be staying in Victoria during the off-season and working with the signed players as much as possible," Kereama said.
"This really has become a 12-month program and I'll be busy with both staff and players during the next few months."
"I'll spend as much time as possible with our athletes to help them improve so that we can put ourselves in an even better position next time around.
"I am already looking forward to getting back to work."
The round 16 match also coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Spirit's 2013 WNBL Championship win over the Fire.
In terms of the ladder standings the final four is now set in place with the Fire as the minor premiers, followed by Southside Flyers, Melbourne Boomers and the Lynx.
Spirit have also recently announced a mammoth three-year deal that will see Chemist Warehouse as the team's principal partner.
