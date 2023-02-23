Bendigo Advertiser
When the Bendigo Spirit ruled the WNBL: 2013 championship triumph, part one

By Adam Bourke
February 23 2023 - 3:30pm
The Bendigo Spirit's 2013 WNBL championship squad.

The Bendigo Spirit's stunning rise to the top of the Women's National Basketball League tree sits comfortably on the top shelf of Bendigo's all-time sporting achievements.

