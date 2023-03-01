Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Martin heads across the Tasman for the New Zealand Open

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin heads into this week's New Zealand Open in the top-three on the PGA Tour of Australasia order of merit and will look for another top-finish to secure valuable points ahead of the season finale next month. (File photo)

Andrew Martin has made the trip across the Tasman Sea to compete at this week's New Zealand Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.