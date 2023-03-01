Andrew Martin heads across the Tasman for the New Zealand Open

Andrew Martin has made the trip across the Tasman Sea to compete at this week's New Zealand Open.
Martin is fresh off a break and will look to score some of the valuable PGA Tour of Australasia order of merit points up for grabs this week at the Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.
Including this week, only four events remain on the schedule which means Martin requires big results to secure a top-three spot on the OOM to earn himself a DP World Tour card.
After the final season event at The National in early April the top-ranked players will be rewarded with cards for the European-based tour, and as it stands Martin is third on the running with 652.13 points.
Fellow Victorian David Micheluzzi (979.95) is the current outright leader after scoring his second win of the season two weeks ago at TPS Sydney.
However, as the NZ Open is a top-band event there are 760 points on offer for this week's winner.
The field for Thursday's first round includes past champions, Australians, Asian Tour stars and many more.
Among the defending champions in the field are Brad Kennedy (2011, 2020), Dimi Papadatos (2014) and Zach Murray (2019).
MIcheluzzi will also be on course alongside DP World Tour staple Jason Scrivener and last week's TPS Hunter Valley winner Brett Coletta.
Martin swings into action for round one at 10.21am (AEDT) on Thursday morning with Steven Jefress, Robbie Bennetts (a) and Paul Willis (a).
Following the Open, Martin remains across the ditch for the NZ PGA and will then head home to cap off the season with the NSW Open and tour final at The National.
Meanwhile, over in the United States Lucas Herbert is preparing for one of the PGA Tour's most iconic events - the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Named in honour of one of the sport's greatest golfers, the event is held at the iconic Bay Hill Club Lodge in Florida.
The star-studded field includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler, world number one Jon Rahm, 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and fellow Australian Adam Scott.
He tees up at 12.17am (AEDT) on Friday morning alongside Russell Henley and Luke Donald.
Herbert is currently ranked 51st on the Official World Golf Rankings ahead of Bay Hill but will need to secure top results in the coming weeks to secure a spot in the sport's most prestigious event - the Masters.
Golfers ranked 50-and-below by the end of March cut-off date receive automatic entry into the tournament at Augusta National.
