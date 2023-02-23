WNBL: Spirit's finals hope on the line ahead of 'must-win' clash against Lynx

Bendigo Spirit face a must-win clash this weekend against the Perth Lynx.
The Spirit's season is on the line this Saturday night and if they succeed against the Lynx in the round 15 clash it will instantly solidify their place within the top-four on the ladder as they will gain a head-to-head advantage over Perth.
If the Spirit are unsuccessful they will then need to defeat the ladder leaders Townsville Fire next Wednesday and keep their fingers crossed that Perth then lose to both Adelaide and Canberra in round 16.
However, Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama has a straightforward take on the match ahead.
"I am not thinking about the other scenarios," he said.
"This is a must-win game.
"Effectively the winning team will be the one that advances to finals.
"The team that wins is the team that deserves to be there."
One of the biggest boosts for the Spirit this weekend is the return of co-captain and veteran player Kelsey Griffin.
The 35-year-old has been on the sidelines since early January with a hamstring injury, but will be back on court when most needed this Saturday.
"This is the first time in a while we've had a fully available team," Kereama said.
"But that being said once you get to this stage of a season no player is really 100 per cent healthy as most are carrying a niggling injury."
The teams have met twice so far during the 2022/23 season and as it stands are at 1-1 in the head-to-head contest.
More basketball:
Spirit made light work of the Lynx back in early November with an 85-66 win before Lynx turned the tables in late January with a 92-88 triumph.
"It would've been nice to be in a cushy position and have our play-offs spot sorted, but if anything this is a good test prior to finals," Kereama said.
"When you're in our position and perspective you can only expect that we will embrace the challenge and put ourselves in the best position to get it done."
Following Saturday night's match at Bendat Basketball Centre in Perth, the Spirit then head home for their last regular game of the season.
They will be hosting the Townsville at Red Energy Area, which also coincides with the 10th anniversary of their WNBL Championship win over the Fire in 2013.
