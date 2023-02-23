Agnoletto embraces UCI Track Nations Cup squad selection

Bendigo cyclist Blake Agnoletto plans to leave nothing on the track this week at the UCI Nations Cup in Indonesia.
The 20-year-old is part of the Australian national team competing this week at the international event in Jakarta.
"This really is a massive opportunity and I am looking forward to a few interesting days on the track," Agnoletto said from Jakarta
"Not a lot of people have the chance to compete at events like this during their careers so I plan to make the most of it by learning as much as I can to keep growing as a rider."
Agnoletto's schedule kicked into gear with the team pursuit qualifiers over 4km on Thursday night.
Australia qualified third with a final time of 3:52.917, meanwhile New Zealand were first (3:50.382) followed by Denmark in second (3:50.931)
The Australian men will now face Denmark in the first round of heats on Friday night AEDT.
Following the first round of the team pursuit, Agnoletto returns to the track at the Jakarta International Velodrome a few hours later for the men's elimination race.
His team-mates include Commonwealth Games bronze winners James Moriarty, Graeme Frislie and Conor Leahy, and Oliver Bleddyn.
Agnoletto looks forward to learning from his experienced teammates, but equally so from elite competitors from across the world.
"We've talked about the countries who will be threats on track but our focus always remains on how we want to race," Agnoletto said.
"Denmark will be big within the team pursuit, as well as New Zealand.
"In the madison the Netherlands will certainly be strong."
The inaugural winners of the UCI Track Nations Cup was Colombia (2021) followed by defending champions Italy (2022).
The event at the Jakarta International Velodrome is a crucial pre-qualifier for the three-round 2023 Track World Championships in August
Results from the championships later this year will contribute toward UCI Olympic track rankings which allow countries to qualify for the Paris 2024.
The races in Jakarta are the same as the ones that will be raced at the Games: keirin, individual sprint, team sprint, Madison, omnium and team pursuit.
"This event is all about building up towards the next big events as well as the Paris Olympics," Agnoletto said.
"Once I am on track I will keep my head screwed on and learn how these guys race in comparison to how we do it in Australia."
One of the most drastic differences so far has come in the way of weather.
It's currently right in the thick of Indonesia's wet season which can see humidity hover around 90 per cent most days.
"Once you're on track you definitely get very sweaty quickly," Agnoletto said
"As humidity in the air increases, the density of air then decreases which makes racing a lot faster."
The three-day tournament concludes on Sunday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.