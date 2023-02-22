Blake Agnoletto has been given a golden opportunity to impress on the world stage.
The 20-year-old Bendigo District Cycling Club member has been named on the Australian squad that is heading to Jakarta this week for the UCI Track Nations Cup.
Agnoletto will make his debut at the event which starts on Thursday with the Australian men's endurance squad.
The team includes Commonwealth Games bronze winners James Moriarty, Graeme Frislie and Conor Leahy, and Oliver Bleddyn.
The event at the Jakarta International Velodrome is a crucial pre-qualifier for the three-round 2023 Track World Championships in August
Results from the championships later this year will contribute toward UCI Olympic track rankings which allow countries to qualify for the Paris 2024.
The races in Jakarta are the same as the ones that will be raced at the Games: keirin, individual sprint, team sprint, Madison, omnium and team pursuit.
Agnoletto heads to Indonesia after a strong 12 months of racing which includes several podium finishes, including silver at the Austral Wheelrace and third in the general classification of the 2023 Bay Crits.
All of the action at the Track Nations Cup gets underway tomorrow night at 10pm (AEDT).
All eyes will be on inaugural winners Colombia (2021) as well as defending champions Italy (2022).
