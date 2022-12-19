Bendigo Advertiser
Agnoletto, McCaig lock in podium finishes at the Austral Wheel Race

By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 11:30am
Bendigo District Cycling Club's Blake Agnoletto finished the weekend with two podium finishes in the men's Austral Wheel Race and elite madison. Photo by Josh Chadwick

Bendigo cyclists locked in podium finishes at the 125th edition of the Austral Wheel Race.

