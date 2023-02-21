Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo research shows how veterans rebuild after the military

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 22 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:30am
Military personnel on parade in Bendigo. Picture is a file photo by Tommy Ritchie.

WHEN BEN* left the military with a medical discharge, he lost more than a job.

