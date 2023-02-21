Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Foundry Hotel owners the Kuchel family selling Golden Square cultural institution

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:30pm
Bendigo's Foundry Hotel is on the market for a cool $7.5 to $8 million.

Bendigo's Foundry Hotel is on the market with the long-term owners offering the leasehold of the business for the first time in 33 years.

