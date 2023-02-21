Bendigo's Foundry Hotel is on the market with the long-term owners offering the leasehold of the business for the first time in 33 years.
With an original section built in around 1870, the pub, which occupies a prominent position in Golden Square, is a cultural institution.
It is also a gaming venue, and has a price guide of $7.5 to $8 million, agent Will Connolly said.
The nearly 3000 square metre complex, on the corner of Old High and Shamrock streets, includes popular sports bar Mister Bobs, function space the Zinc Room and the more recently added cocktail bar Miss Molly's, as well as a large bistro and a poker machine lounge.
The property has been fully renovated by its owners, the Kuchel family, who plan to keep it and act as landlords to the new operators.
Mike Kuchel said deciding to sell had been an emotional process for the family but they had now turned the page on a new chapter of the hotel's story.
"The Foundry Hotel has been an incredible business to our family, and whilst it will be sad to move on, we're extremely proud of the platform we have left for an incoming operator and will watch on from afar as The Foundry continues on its journey," he said.
Mr Connolly, from JLL real estate, said for the owners, it was simply time for change.
"It's been a 24-hour business for them," he said.
Mr Connelly had been fielding plenty of interest in the property, which was unlikely to undergo significant changes under new management.
"It went to market early last week and we're speaking to a handful of operators at the moment," he said.
"I would think it's more of a turnkey operation for the party going in."
Expressions of interest for an initial 10-year lease - with multiple further terms available - close on Wednesday, March 15.
