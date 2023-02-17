Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Gold mine's a stage for Shakespeare comedy Twelfth Night

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cast members of Uncertain Curtain Theatre's Twelfth Night production prepare for opening night on Saturday at the Central Deborah Goldmine. Picture by Noni Hyett.

ACTORS will bring Shakespeare's Twelfth Night to the Central Deborah Goldmine from Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.