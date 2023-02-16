The board of Remembrance Parks Central Victoria has finally apologised for last month's removal and destruction of memorial items from graves at the Eaglehawk cemetery.
Vases, statues, ornaments, war medals and artificial flowers were among the objects lost to families during the enforcement of a previously unobserved "adornment policy" which also left some grave sites damaged and messy.
"The board of Remembrance Park Central Victoria is sincerely sorry for what has occurred," the statement said. "Each member of the trust is motivated by serving the communities they represent.
"Members of the trust are distraught that the policy that was meant to keep the community and staff safe has instead caused so much pain."
An independent investigation currently underway would "uncover how this occurred".
The apology came in a statement on Wednesday, announcing the appointment of an interim CEO to the cemeteries trust to replace former head Emma Flukes, who was stood down on February 1 but has not yet been dismissed.
New interim CEO Maureen O'Keefe has decades of experience as a health sector executive and board member, notably for eight years as CEO of the Australian College of Optometry and for seven years as chief operating officer of the Walter and Eliza Hall Research Institute.
"In all her roles, Ms O'Keefe has consulted widely with stakeholders and the community to develop projects that provide equitable healthcare to the community."
Ms O'Keefe started in the role on Monday and would lead the organisation until a permanent replacement was put in place, the statement said.
The RPCV board listed other actions under way to address the damage to public trust caused by the events of recent weeks.
The board had met with the Victorian Ombudsman on Wednesday to report progress on the investigation into "how the adornment policy was communicated and applied". That process had so far seen the independent investigator speak individually with all members of staff and some members of the community.
RPCV had also appointed Lifeline to run counselling sessions for anyone impacted by the events.
But many of the people impacted who have campaigned against the board's actions were skeptical about the measures taken.
Geraldine Byrne, whose father and sister's graves at Eaglehawk were stripped, said she "firmly believe[d] the whole board should go".
"I think it just showed bad judgement, and there's no coming back from that. I think it should be all new people with more involvement from people who have loved ones at the cemetery."
Ms Byrne wanted her sister's headstone to be repaired and lost items reimbursed.
An apology in writing "isn't worth the paper it's printed on", she said.
"They need to stand up in front of us and apologise."
