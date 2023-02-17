After getting the green light to go ahead, developers are hopeful construction of Castlemaine's new Woolworths will begin by Easter.
After a long hearing on December 13, 2022, the Victorian Civil Administration Tribunal (VCAT) sent a notice for council to issue a permit.
Mount Alexander Shire councillors voted to fight the bid at VCAT in February last year, and had previously voted against the initial proposal in July 2021.
The proposal initially divided Castlemaine, with some concerned a large supermarket would negatively impact the town and create traffic congestion, while others welcome the build.
Rob Harris, national development manager Lascorp Investments, said the development had received "overwhelming support" on social media.
"We've been trying for a long time and I think the community at large wholeheartedly support the second supermarket," he said.
"I think a town this size to have one supermarket ... most towns of this population would have at least two or three full line supermarkets.
"We think it's time for competition, choice and we know that overwhelmingly people want it from our feedback."
The site of the build is located at 2 Duke Street, 9 Urquhart Street, and 90-94 Forest Street, Castlemaine, and will include two accompanying shops.
According to VCAT's decision, "an existing supermarket and a number of resident objectors" opposed the proposal's location, size and design.
However in its deliberations, VCAT found the supermarket and two shops are an "as-of-right use in this location" and "is acceptable in terms of neighbourhood character, layout, built form, scale, traffic, carparking and landscaping".
"We accept that the introduction of a large supermarket will likely have trading impacts for a small number of existing retail stores, particularly supermarkets, in the region," VCAT's decision said.
The tribunal found the impacts would not threaten the viability of existing retail stores or the range of shops available to residents.
Tribunal officers also said having a large supermarket could see "a reduction in escaped expenditure to other towns such as Bendigo as well as employment opportunities during construction and its ongoing operation".
Mr Harris said being a modern supermarket, the Woolworths would include electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar panels on the roof and a "strategic water management system".
No underground carpark will be built, satisfying an Environmental Protection Agency condition.
Mr Harris said the build was expected to take up to 12 months to complete and the supermarket could open by Easter 2024.
