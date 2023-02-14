More than 100 GPs and surgeons will gather at Mackenzie Quarters on Thursday, February 16 to hear from one of Australia's leading health commentators.
Dr Norman Swan, a past winner of the Gold Walkley and recipient of numerous other awards, will be the guest speaker at the St John of God Hospital's event.
With gatherings of healthcare professionals restricted in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday's event is a chance for central Victoria's top medical professionals to socialise and discuss ideas.
Dr Swan hosts Radio National's Health Report and since the COVID-19 pandemic has co-hosted Coronacast, a daily podcast on the deadly virus.
He is also a reporter and commentator on the ABC's 7.30 Report, Midday, News Breakfast and Four Corners and a guest host on RN Breakfast.
Dr Swan has won the Gold Walkley - the highest accolade in Australia journalism - and has won other Walkleys as well. He was awarded the medal of the Australian Academy of Science and has an honorary MD from the University of Sydney.
Dr Swan created Invisible Enemies, a program on pandemics and civilisation for Channel 4 UK which was broadcast in 27 countries.
He trained in medicine and paediatrics in Aberdeen, London and Sydney before joining the ABC.
Having a speaker of Dr Swan is a real coup for St John of God Bendigo Hospital.
CEO Michael Hogan said he was committed to hosting more events of this calibre.
"We want to consistently bring together the best and brightest in the healthcare industry to work together for the betterment of our patients and the health of our community," Mr Hogan said.
