Dr Norman Swan to speak at gathering of medical professionals

By David Chapman
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 4:00pm
Dr Norman Swan

More than 100 GPs and surgeons will gather at Mackenzie Quarters on Thursday, February 16 to hear from one of Australia's leading health commentators.

