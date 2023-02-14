Bendigo's Sacred Heart Cathedral is playing host to the internationally-renowned Chamber Philharmonia Cologne next week.
The musical ensemble from Germany will perform Vivaldi's Four Seasons as well as pieces from Mozart, Saint-Saens and Paganini.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne is a regular visitor to Australia as it tours the globe performing a selection of pieces from a wide variety of composers covering the Baroque, classical, romantical and modern era.
The visit to Australia follows on from several successful European tours in 2019 and 2020.
Its motto is "Classical music around the world" and the musicians pride themselves on the fact that no matter whether they are playing in a village church, open air arenas, a cathedral or a major theatre, their enthusiasm to bring music into people's lives stays the same every time.
The ensemble is keen to inspire as many people as possible through all generations to enjoy classical music, which is reflected in their staging of 300 concerts a year.
The ensemble will showcase their talents at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Friday, February 24 from 8pm.
Tickets are available at the Bendigo Visitor Information Centre or by calling 1800 813 153.
Tickets can also be bought at the door on the night of the concert from 7.30pm (cash sales only).
Go to bendigotourism.com for information.
