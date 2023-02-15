Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'Sticking to my game plan' - Martin on his path to PGA Australasia season finale

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin has played some of the best golf of his career this season on the PGA Tour of Australasia. His performances include a win at the Victorian PGA Championship, in addition to multiple top-five finishes. Picture by Australian Golf Media

It's been a memorable summer on the golf course for Andrew Martin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.