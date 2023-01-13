Martin crowned Axedale Pro-Am champion for the second time

Axedale Golf Club members will tell you that if you double-bogey the short par-three opening hole it generally means you're in for a tough day.
Not the case for Andrew Martin, who overcame a double-bogey on the first to shoot a five-under par 64 and win the Axedale Pro-Am for the second time on Friday.
Martin won by two shots from Ryan Lynch and Ben Wharton, while Lucas Herbert finished in a tie for seventh at one-under par.
The Neangar Park product was three-over par through three holes after he bogeyed the third hole, but a stunning stretch of golf turned the tournament on its head.
On a day when the pros found it hard to break down the tight, testing Axedale course, Martin made seven birdies and one eagle between the fifth and 17th holes to take a four-shot lead into his final hole.
Even a three-putt bogey on the last couldn't stop him adding the Axedale title to the Victorian PGA Championship he won earlier this summer.
"I was worried what I was going to shoot after the third (hole),'' Martin joked.
"Once I hit my tee shot on the fifth on the green, and made birdie, my game settled down and I played pretty well.
"Local knowledge was an advantage. I enjoy playing the course, I've played it a lot. There's a lot of birdie opportunities, but you can also put a big number.
"It was a really good day today. That's the first time I've played with Lucas (Herbert) and he was great company."
In a great move by Axedale officials, Herbert and Martin were paired together which made it easy for local golf fans to watch Bendigo's best golfers.
After a bogey on the first, Herbert birdied the third, fourth, fifth and eighth to move to the top of the leaderboard.
Martin got his round back on track with a birdie on the fifth hole before a brilliant chip-in eagle from the front of the seventh green lifted him back to square with the card.
A sublime wedge on the eighth set up another birdie for Martin.
Wood backed up his good day on Thursday to move to the outright lead at four-under par midway through his round.
Herbert's momentum came to a grinding halt on the 10th hole when his drive drifted right and went out of bounds.
He made a double-bogey to drop to one-under par and two holes later his tee shot on the 12th flew the green and, despite playing a brilliant recovery shot from an awful lie, he made a bogey.
While Herbert hit a mid-round slump, Martin turned the screws.
Birdies on the 10th, 12th and 13th saw him shoot up the leaderboard and into the lead at four-under par.
Three bogeys put paid to Wood's chances of the Bendigo double, leaving Herbert to make a charge.
He holed a slick putt for birdie down the hill on the par-three 14th and cut the corner off the tee on the 15th, kept his approach below the hole and sank the birdie putt to move back to two-under par.
With just two shots between the two Bendigo stars with three holes to play, tee shots on the par-three 16th were going to be crucial.
Herbert crunched a wedge on the 132m hole that bounced over the back of the green.
Martin responded by hitting his tee shot to within three metres of the hole.
Herbert played a chip shot from the back of the green that club golfers could only dream of playing.
From an awkward lie, and with little green to work with, Herbert somehow landed the ball softly on the fringe of the green and the ball released just passed the hole. He made the par putt.
Martin stepped up and nailed his birdie putt to grab a three-shot lead with two holes to play.
They both hit irons off the 17th tee and found the middle of the fairway.
Martin left his approach short of the green and it looked like advantage Herbert.
The Victorian PGA champion put the battle to bed by chipping in for birdie.
They both made bogeys on the 18th hole, but it mattered little as Martin celebrated another victory.
Only 10 players in the field broke par.
Bendigo's third professional golfer - Kris Mueck - had a tough day, shooting a 10-over par 79.
