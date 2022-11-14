Martin cherishes "amazing" play-off performance to win Victorian PGA Championship

Before winning the Vic PGA Championship on Sunday, Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin knew he would be up against some big hitters during the tournament at Moonah Links.
However, never did he anticipate the scenario he found himself in on Sunday afternoon.
After finishing his last hole in regular play at nine-under Martin then had a nervous wait as he watched the final groups make their way down the home stretch of the Open course.
Martin sat atop the leaderboard, but was quickly joined by Brett Coletta, Adam Bland and Lincoln Tighe who all finished at nine-under.
Golf news:
Luckily Martin wasted no time while waiting for the field to finish and immediately made his way back to the driving range as there "were a couple things I wanted to work on that really didn't feel all that great on the last few holes".
The stage was set for a four-way playoff down the 519m par-five 18th.
What came next was one of the most demanding 60 minutes of golf that Martin had ever experienced during his career - in total five sudden-death playoffs which would see Martin make five consecutive birdies.
"It's never an easy finish at Moonah Links, and one shot really isn't much," Martin said.
"We sort of made it look easy off the tee on 18, but it was tough with the wind off the left."
Coletta and Bland were first to bow out of the race after making pars on the first play-off, whereas Tighe and Martin made birdies.
He was now head-to-head against one of the biggest hitters on tour.
"I don't think I've seen five drives off 18 like that since I've been coming down here to play," Martin said.
"That was pretty impressive by Lincoln and he definitely had a good week."
Tighe routinely walloped his tee shots straight down the centre of the fairway.
More than ever Martin needed to draw on years of experience on the putting green to secure what is now his second win as a professional of the PGA Tour of Australasia.
Both players made birdies on the second play-off hole, with Martin holing another challenging birdie putt of about two-and-a-half metres.
It was an exact copy on the third play-off hole. Martin made a three-metre putt for birdie that was similar to the putt he made on the first play-off hole.
Tighe only had a one metre putt for birdie and he drained it to extend the play-off to a fourth hole.
This is when things started to get interesting for Martin and Tighe.
Both found the fairway off the tee, but it was Martin's second shot that set the scene for a challenging path to birdie.
Martin sprayed a wood nearly 50 metres right of the green, but was lucky to have found a reasonable lie for a wedge shot.
"I know the course quite well but I wasn't sure if that shot had landed in the long grass or not and whether I had a decent lie," he said.
"Luckily it was the side to miss on as the pin was tucked on the left so it was quite a good angle."
He then launched a wedge back down onto the green which he left around 5 metres shot, however, that didn't phase him as he drained the next putt for another birdie.
"I certainly wasn't as calm as I appeared on the outside," Martin said.
"I just tried to take a deep breath and compose myself. The putts I had were very similar to the putt I left short in regulation. It doesn't do too much so I was able to improve the speed and hole it thankfully."
Tighe replied by holing his birdie putt and the duo made the trip back to the 18th tee for the fifth and final play-off hole.
Martin then found himself on the putting surface in two for a long eagle putt, while Tighe's second shot ended up in the front left greenside bunker - the same bunker which he shanked a shot out of during regular play.
Martin's eagle putt missed by centimeters, while Tighe produced a well-improved bunker shot from an hour earlier, but his ball still finished way past the hole.
Tighe's birdie putt fell short and trickled off to the left, leaving Martin with a tap-in to win the tournament. He calmly sunk the putt and secured the championship.
"I played very well and the putter was definitely hot. It's amazing to get the win," he said.
The victory is his second, after taking out the 2021 TPS Sydney coming from eight shots behind with one round to play to win the tournament at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.
The win has catapulted him up the PGA Tour Australasia order of merit and he now sits on top, for the first time in his career, ahead of the start of Australian summer of golf.
There's no time to celebrate as he heads to Queensland on Tuesday for the sunshine state's PGA Championship, before competing in the season's crown events - the national PGA and Australian Open tournaments.
Both events have attracted all star fields which includes Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and several other of Australia's best.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.