Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

RSPCA confirms receipt of two cruelty reports for Strathfieldsaye horses

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
February 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two horse show prints. Picture is a file photo.

RSPCA Victoria has confirmed receipt of two cruelty reports in January 2023 relating to horses at a property on Strathfieldsaye Road and inspectors have attended the site as a result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.