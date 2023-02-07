Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Andrew Martin tees up at home for 2023 Victorian Open

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 8 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin will use home-course experience this weekend at the 2023 Victorian Open at 13th Beach. Martin relocated to Victoria's coast a few years ago and when not on tour calls the Bellarine Peninsula home. Picture by Australian Golf Media

The PGA Tour of Australasia heads to the Bellarine Peninsula this weekend for Victoria's most prestigious golf tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.