Andrew Martin tees up at home for 2023 Victorian Open

The PGA Tour of Australasia heads to the Bellarine Peninsula this weekend for Victoria's most prestigious golf tournament.
Teeing up for the 10th time at 13th Beach Golf Links is the 2023 Victorian Open that will see the best male and female professionals compete in separate tournaments while batting for equal prize money.
Among the men's field is Bendigo-born golfer Andrew Martin who at this point of the season has risen to third on the order of merit after a T2 finish on Sunday at TPS Murray.
Martin heads into the opening round on Thursday playing some of the best golf of his career on what's now his home club at 13th Beach.
He will look to improve on last year's T33 finish, but will have a tough task on his hand as some of Australia's best players will be on course - including defending champion Dimi Papadatos (NSW).
The 2014 winner Matthew Griffin, Ryan Ruffels, David Micheluzzi, Deyen Lawson, Mathew Goggin and Tom Power Horan are also in action.
The tournament represents a chance at etching their name alongside some of the greats in Greg Norman, Kel Nagle and Gary Player, in addition to securing valuable order of merit ranking points.
At the conclusion of the season the top three not already exempt players on the OOM will receive DP World Tour cards, with those ranked further down given other pathway opportunities.
Martin (511.67) is third on the rankings after a strong season which has included a win last year at the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links, Micheluzzi is second (565.50) while Cameron Smith leads (772.76) after his win at the Australian PGA.
Martin heads onto the course for round one at 12.55pm (Beach) alongside Bret Coletta and Jarryd Felton.
Bendigo amateur Jazy Roberts is also in action within the women's field and tees off at 12.44pm (Creek) with Steffanie Vogel and Grace Lennon.
Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert is back on US soil after two big weeks in the Middle East which saw him secure two outright third place finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic and Saudi International.
He tees up on the PGA Tour's Phoenix Waste Management in the early hours of Friday morning with Lucas Glover and Gary Woodland.
