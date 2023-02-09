Netball recycling program comes to Bendigo for Vixens blockbuster weekend

Do you have old netballs lying around the house that you want to dispose of in an environmentally friendly way?
As part of the Melbourne Vixens' visit to Bendigo this weekend for a series of pre-season matches, Netball Victoria will also be hosting an equipment exchange program.
Members of the community have the opportunity to swap three pre-loved netballs in exchange for a brand new Gilbert AUS/NZ ball.
The old balls will be reutilised by Game on Recycling and redistributed throughout the community or be broken down into raw material to be recycled into a variety of goods.
Netballs to be donated can be any brand, colour, size or material - but it's important that they're deflated before donating.
The aim of the RACV-backed program is to reduce waste by giving netballs a new life in much-needed communities while also diverting excess waste from ending up in landfill
It also breaks down barriers for people across Victoria who may not have access to sporting equipment.
The equipment swap will take place on Saturday February 11 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Golden City Netball Courts located at Red Energy Arena.
The Vixens will be joined by the Adelaide Thunderbirds, GIANTS and Sunshine Coast Lightning for a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
Among the stars on court is Bendigo's own Ruby Barkmeyer who is a Vixens training player for the upcoming 2023 Suncorp Super Netball season.
