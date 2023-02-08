About three hectares of land in Ravenswood was burnt in a grass and scrub fire started by a lawnmower on Wednesday afternoon.
The mower started a fire on one property near Granite View and Skinner Lane about 20 minutes from Bendigo, before it then spread into a second property.
Lockwood, Maiden Gully, Kangaroo Flat, Marong and Golden Square crews responded to the incident around 2pm and had it under control in around 15 minutes.
The fire approached a shed under construction and a home but both escaped any damage, with no stock harmed by the blaze.
Unused building materials and nearby grass were damaged by the fire but firefighters said the recently mown lawns of the second property slowed down its progress.
READ MORE:
"Being recently mowed certainly does help," Lockwood CFA's Dean Heather said.
"It reduces the rate it will travel but it's dry it's going to burn.
"But he's definitely good having been mowing long grass."
The CFA crews recommended people take extra precaution mowing and recommended early morning or late afternoon as ideal times.
"Normally I would advise people mow in the morning because it's quiet and it's not as hot," Mr Heather said.
"And by law you're supposed to have a water fire extinguisher in striking distance."
During a fire danger period, like the one running from December 19, 2022 to May 1, 2023 in Greater Bendigo, machinery incorporating a heat engine in contact with, or within nine metres of crop, grass, stubble, weeds, undergrowth or other vegetation must carry fire suppression equipment.
This can be a knapsack spray pump or water fire extinguisher which must be in working order, fully charged with water and have a minimum capacity of nine litres.
The machinery should also be free from faults and mechanical defects that could cause an outbreak of fire and fitted with an approved spark arrester.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.