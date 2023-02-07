Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square man dies in Richmond motorcycle crash

Updated February 8 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 7:29am
Bendigo man killed in city motorcycle crash

A Bendigo man has died following a crash in Melbourne earlier this week.

