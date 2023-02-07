Bendigo man killed in city motorcycle crash

A Bendigo man has died following a crash in Melbourne earlier this week.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident which occurred in Richmond on Monday afternoon.
Officers have been told a motorcyclist lost control of his bike near the intersection of Church and Brougham Street before crashing into a wall at about 3.50pm.
Emergency service attended the scene but the male rider could not be revived.
Police confirmed the man was a 34-year-old from Golden Square.
A number of witnesses were spoken to at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
