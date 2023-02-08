A court is waiting on downloaded telephone data before going any further with a case against a driver in a collision that claimed the life of a young mum at Torrumbarry, west of Echuca.
Christine Stewart - personal trainer from Newtown (Scarsdale) - died on January 25, 2022 after her Mitsubishi Triton was involved in a crash on the Murray Valley Highway.
Rebecca Jane Hall, 29, appeared via videolink in Bendigo Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Stephen Schembri requested that her committal mention be adjourned due to two missing statements - including records of the telephone data.
"We've received snapshots, but we need the whole data," he told the court.
"It's essential to the matter."
The committal mention was adjourned until April 5 and the Patho woman's bail was also extended until that date.
Ms Stewart was a 29-year-old mother of three at the time of her death - which happened at the intersection of Farley Road and the Murray Valley Highway at Torrumbarry, west of Echuca.
Her passenger, a 24-year-old Altona Meadows woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police allege Hall was driving a Ford Ranger on the highway when it collided with the victim's Triton.
In November 2022 detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit charged Hall with several alleged offences including dangerous driving causing death.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
