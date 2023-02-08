Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Happy homecoming for Ruby Barkmeyer as Melbourne Vixens prepare for Bendigo visit

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Super Netball export Ruby Barkmeyer (centre) with her Vixens teammates Olivia Lewis and Rahni Samason during last year's season. Picture courtesy of Melbourne Vixens

RUBY Barkmeyer says returning to her home town of Bendigo as a Melbourne Vixen will be one of the proudest moments of her netball career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.