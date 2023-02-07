Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Will Whiteacre joins state under-23 team for Super Netball curtain raiser in Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's state netballer Will Whiteacre is planning to most the make of his opportunity on the big stage at Red Energy Arena this Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO'S state 17-and-under netball representative Will Whiteacre admits he has never been more nervous before a game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.