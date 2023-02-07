BENDIGO'S state 17-and-under netball representative Will Whiteacre admits he has never been more nervous before a game.
But the 14-year-old hopes the nerves will quickly give way to flat out excitement when he takes to the court at Red Energy Arena on Saturday with the Victorian 23-and-under men's team against the Victorian open men's reserves side in the curtain raiser to a doubleheader of Super Netball pre-season encounters involving the Melbourne Vixens, Sunshine Coast Lightning, GIANTS and Adelaide Thunderbirds.
The step-up to the state 23-and-under team is the latest astonishing development in the career of the talented goal attack and wing attack, who was a member of Victoria's 17-and-under national championship-winning team last year.
"It's really exciting. I know a lot of people who are coming, including a few people who are travelling from Melbourne and away from my state under-17s team, so there's a bit of pressure there to do well," Whiteacre said.
"I'm playing with the under-23s side, which will be a big step up, but a really good experience alongside the older guys.
"It's something I didn't expect, but it's a good step in my netball career."
With the Super Netball doubleheader expected to draw a huge crowd, Whiteacre - a member of Victoria's national champion under-17 team last season - said it would undoubtedly be the biggest crowd he had played in front of.
"I'm pretty nervous. My 17s coach called me and let me know I was playing about a month ago," he said.
"To be honest, I was intending on just being in the crowd. Mum had already bought tickets for us, so we were coming anyway.
"This is something pretty special though.
"Hopefully I can put in a big performance for the people who are coming to watch.
"I've seen the (open) reserves at training and they are very talented. I think it will be a very good contest."
The Vixens, who will be aiming to go one better in 2023 after finishing runner-up to the West Coast Fever, last visited Bendigo in early 2019 for pre-season matches against the Collingwood Magpies and Queensland Firebirds.
They have since played in two grand finals, crowned premiers in the 2020 hub season in Queensland before last season's loss.
Whiteacre hoped a big weekend of netball action, which includes two more Super Netball games on Sunday, could evolve into a more regular event in Bendigo.
"The last visit was really good, but with one more team here this time it will be even better," he said.
"It's something pretty exciting for Bendigo. We don't get many opportunities like this."
A hectic but thrilling start to the year for Whiteacre has seen him training each Sunday in Melbourne with the Victorian under-17 squad, while his MLeague 17-and-under team Waverley District, which finished the regular season in second place, will contest a semi-final this Wednesday night.
The versatile youngster has been playing in both the 17-and-under and division one mixed competitions this season.
He will also play with Golden Square's BSNA team on Friday nights and has committed to furthering his umpiring qualifications during the season.
On Good Friday, he will travel to Perth to represent Victoria in the 17-and-under nationals.
Whiteacre and his Victorian teammates will be looking to go back-to-back after clinching success at last year's tournament in Adelaide.
"Victoria has won something like 13 of the last 14 under-17 titles, so hopefully we can keep that going," he said.
"I hope it's a good tournament, I rally want to make the Australian under-17s team.
"List time I was made a training partner, so at least now I know what it takes to make the team.
"That's something I will be striving for."
Off the netball court, Whiteacre has started Year 9 at Catherine McAuley College.
The clash between the Victorian men's 23-and-under and open reserves teams starts at 1.30pm on Saturday.
It will be followed by the GIANTS v Thunderbirds at 3pm and Vixens v Lightning at 5pm.
On Sunday, the Thunderbirds and Lightning clash at 11am, with the Vixens versus GIANTS to follow at 1pm.
