AS ONE of Netball Victoria's northern region participation co-ordinators, Jayden Cowling would have more reason than most to want to be courtside when the Melbourne Vixens and three of their Super Netball rivals hit his hometown of Bendigo this weekend.
But the 26-year-old will find himself nearly 4000 kilometres away on another important netball assignment.
Cowling, the A-grade coach of BFNL powerhouse Kangaroo Flat, will be lining up for the Victorian men's netball team in a pair of matches against the national league's West Coast Fever.
It's not the first time the Victorians have gone west to take on the Fever, Super Netball's reigning premiers.
The Vics played the Fever in a series of six pre-season matches in Perth last year in March.
Cowling views it as the perfect launching pad for the Vics campaign towards this year's national championships in Perth.
"We obviously have a great relationship with (Fever head coach) Dan Ryan and he has invited us across again," he said.
"They are the best of the best at the minute, winning the premiership last year.
"We play the Vixens and Collingwood a bit and just that elite intensity each of those clubs brings is amazing.
"For the Fever, having someone tall like (goal shooter) Jhaniele Fowler at the back is a great target for them and that is something we will come up against at nationals time.
"It's not only a great prep for us, but I think they really enjoy playing against us boys as well."
It won't by any means be the last time the Victorian men get to go up against a Super Netball team this pre-season.
They will play Collingwood Magpies in a practice match on their return to Melbourne on Monday night.
The Vics, who were runners-up to New South Wales at last year's nationals, will also play two matches against the Western Australian men's team while in Perth.
While stoked to be going up against the Fever, Cowling is a shade disappointed to miss out on a big weekend of action in Bendigo, where the Vixens are hosting the Adelaide Thunderbirds, Sunshine Coast Lightning and GIANTS.
"I've obviously had a fair responsibility organising things this weekend, so it feels strange that I won't be around," he said.
"And I would have had a chance to play in Bendigo, if we weren't going away. But I can't complain.
"I'm super-excited to be heading away to Perth to play some netball."
He was, however, thrilled to see 14-year-old Bendigo netballer Will Whiteacre getting a chance to play in a curtain raiser to the Super Netball action with the Victorian 23-and-under team.
READ MORE:
"It's incredible he gets to do that in Bendigo. It's something we dream of as a kid. We'd all love to play on the big stage in our home town," Cowling said.
"It shows the hard work of travelling to Melbourne all the time pays off.
"It's going to be a pretty big moment this weekend, not just playing in Bendigo, but up a level in the under-23s.
"For an under-17s player, it's going to be a huge experience for Will."
