Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Kyneton Saleyards to host Australia's Largest Suffolk Ewe Auction

DC
By David Chapman
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneers Dean Coxon and John Robson from Elders and Landmark Kyneton are ready for the Suffolk Ewe Auction. Picture supplied

Suffolk sheep breeders and buyers will flock to the Kyneton Saleyards this week for the 2023 Suffolk Ewe Auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.