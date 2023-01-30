Suffolk sheep breeders and buyers will flock to the Kyneton Saleyards this week for the 2023 Suffolk Ewe Auction.
The Suffolk Society of Victoria, in conjunction with Elders and Landmark Kyneton, have come together again to host the auction on Saturday, February 4.
Last year's auction was a huge success with breeders and buyers travelling from as far as WA, SA and NSW to the town of Kyneton for this inaugural event.
The auction aims to bring Suffolk breeders from around the state to one convenient location - Kyneton.
With the added integration of AuctionsPlus, buyers can log in from around the country to purchase some of Australia's best bred Suffolks.
The Suffolk breed has gained popularity in recent years with both hobby and commercial sheep farmers due to the breed's adaptability, growth and eating quality traits.
The sale, dubbed "Australia's Largest Suffolk Ewe Auction", has organisers hoping for a similar result this year.
Suffolk Sheep Breeders Association Victoria secretary Sarah Correa said numbers were increasing again on last year.
"We've got 18 breeders on board this year, which is almost double last year's number of vendors," she said.
"We've even got 15 rams up for auction. So, we are going to have a really good yarding of quality Suffolks this year."
The auction will showcase more than 300 commercial and specially selected Suffolk ewes, and a selection of rams - perfect for those wanting to start their Suffolk flock or inject some new bloodlines into their existing flock.
For information about the auction, visit www.suffolk-vic.org.au
