Bendigo honoured its 66 newest Australians with joy and celebration on Australia Day, as people from 20 countries officially became citizens.
There was plenty of hearty cheering for the new Aussies who were born in Afghanistan, China, Canada, Egypt, France, India, Kenya, Lebanon, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, New Zealand, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.
John Lukudu Mururu was described by some in the crowd of supporters as the "happiest, most excited person" they had seen at any citizenship ceremony.
Born in Kenya, Mr Mururu waved happily to all in attendance and there was enormous cheers as he approached the stage with three of his daughters who were also becoming citizens.
READ MORE:
Having arrived six years ago direct from Kenya to Bendigo, Mr Mururu said he was "not going anywhere".
"Bendigo is a lovely place and a great place to live," he said.
"I'm so happy to be an Australian citizen, I've been doing a lot to make sure I could get it and I struggled hard sometimes."
The disability support worker has already given back to the Bendigo community for more than five years in his work and he was surrounded by co-workers, clients, families and friends as he celebrated his new homeland.
Fresh from helping 14 other new Australians celebrate in Castlemaine, Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters recalled her memories of her parents at their citizenship ceremony.
"Around half of Australians are either born overseas or have at least one parent born overseas and I am part of that half of Australians," she said.
"Both my parents were born overseas and I'm the first in my family to be born here.
"Looking at all the little people becoming Australian citizens today and thinking about your children, they could be the next member for Bendigo.
"That's our diversity and that's our strength."
READ MORE:
Ms Chesters said she could remember when her parents officially became Australian citizens when she was eight.
"We were wearing taffeta dresses and my little sister ended up on stage at some point posing for all the photos," she said.
"They're those memories that stick with you for the rest of your lives."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.