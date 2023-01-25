Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

GMW's warning as bacteria is detected at Tullaroop Reservoir and Hepburns Lagoon

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 27 2023 - 10:48am, first published January 26 2023 - 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue-green algae has been detected in Tullaroop Reservoir. Picture supplied

Blue-green algae has been detected in central Victorian catchments, a water authority says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.