Blue-green algae has been detected in central Victorian catchments, a water authority says.
Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is warning people to avoid direct contact with water at Tullaroop Reservoir and Hepburns Lagoon after high levels of the bacteria were detected.
Warning signs will be positioned at formal recreational areas around the storages and will remain in place while high levels of blue-green algae are present.
GMW water quality coordinator Bianca Atley said Tullaroop Reservoir and Hepburns Lagoon would not be closed to the public and visitors could still sight-see and enjoy other activities that did not involve direct contact with the water.
"If people are near the water or on a boat, they should take care to avoid direct contact with the water," she said.
Blue-green algae occurs naturally in water and contains toxins harmful to humans and animals.
Characteristic signs of algae contact are skin rashes or itchiness, sore eyes, ears and nose or if swallowed, nausea or vomiting.
GMW recommends:
It is not possible to predict how long the algae will remain at high levels, but GMW will continue to monitor the situation.
Water supplied by GMW is not suitable for human consumption without first being properly treated.
Human consumption includes showering, bathing, washing, cooking, ice-making, and drinking.
Keep up to date with current blue-green algae warnings at g-mwater.com.au/news/bga or by ringing 1800 013 357.
For more information about blue-green algae and your health, visit health.vic.gov.au or phone NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 606 024.
For advice on eating fish from affected waters, go to betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/Harmful-algal-blooms
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
