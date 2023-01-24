Bendigo Advertiser
Former Gisborne crane hire company fails to pay back worker, receives $18k fine

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
Crane company hit with hefty fine after failing to back-pay worker

A former crane company has been fined nearly $20,000 by the Fair Work Ombudsman.

