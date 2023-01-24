Crane company hit with hefty fine after failing to back-pay worker

A former crane company has been fined nearly $20,000 by the Fair Work Ombudsman.
The Federal Circuit and Family Court has imposed the penalty of $18,700 against Teds Crane Hire Pty Ltd, which previously operated in Gisborne.
The penalty was imposed after the company failed to comply with a compliance notice, requiring it to calculate and back-pay entitlements to a crane operator between April 2018 and August 2020.
Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said business operators that failed to act on these notices needed to be aware they could face penalties in court on top of having to back-pay workers.
"When compliance notices are not followed, we are prepared to take legal action to ensure workers receive their lawful entitlements," Ms Parker said.
"Any employees with concerns about their pay or entitlements should contact us for free advice and assistance."
The FWO investigated after receiving a request for assistance from the affected worker.
A Fair Work inspector issued a compliance notice to Teds Crane Hire Pty Ltd in March 2021 after forming a belief the worker was not paid accrued but untaken annual leave entitlements and payment-in-lieu-of-notice-of-termination entitlements.
The money was owed under the Building and Construction General On-site Award 2010 and the Fair Work Act's National Employment Standards.
In imposing the penalty, Judge Catherine Symons found there was a need to deter other employers "from simply ignoring a compliance notice, as (Teds Crane Hire) did in this case".
"I consider that the silence and inaction maintained by (Teds Crane Hire) in its interactions with the FWO and in the context of this proceeding aggravates the seriousness of the contravention," Judge Symons said.
Employers and employees can visit www.fairwork.gov.au or call the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94 for free advice and assistance about their rights and obligations in the workplace.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
