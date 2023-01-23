Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters will push for a federal government dental care program for seniors - something which was recommended by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.
Her comments came while announcing the extension of a dental care subsidy program for children on Monday, where the head of the peak body of professional dentists identified the issue as a key priority.
CEO of the Victorian branch of the Australian Dental Association, Matt Hopcraft, welcomed the extension of the Child Dental Benefits Schedule but said there was a need to increase funding under it for treatment involving general anaesthesia.
"I think (another) of the really key areas that we want to see some focus on is older Australians," Mr Hopcraft said.
"We think that that's a really key part of what we want to see moving forward, so that older Australians get access to dental care as well."
Ms Chesters agreed the government needed to be doing more "not just for children (needing) to access care in complex cases, but for much older Australians".
"It's been a policy that Labor's had in the past and with the right budget settings and the right momentum I'm sure that we can see that again," the MP said.
"So that is something I'll be writing to the minister about and meeting about."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In its final report, the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety recommended the federal government establish a senior dental benefits scheme to fund services to people in residential aged care and those in the community who receive the age pension or qualify for the Commonwealth seniors health card.
The scheme would cover services necessary to maintain "a functional dentition" - that is, 20 or more teeth - and to maintain and replace dentures.
Meanwhile, Kennington dentists Sath Naidoo and Patricia Tan enthusiastically welcomed the four-year extension of the children's program.
Under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule children aged up to 17 whose families receive Family Tax Benefit A are eligible for just over $1000 of basic dental services over two years from both public and private dentists.
Dr Naidoo described it as "a brilliant, brilliant scheme" and "something that is absolutely necessary".
"I think that it should be extended to every kid," he said. "Because prevention now makes a very big difference later on in their lives.
"We don't see problems that we used to see, things are improving.
Since the program was introduced in 2014, about 900,000 children have been treated, with federal funding of nearly $440 million provided through states and territories.
But Mr Hobcraft said only about 40 per cent of eligible children had been accessing the scheme and more needed to be done to get the message out about it.
In the Bendigo electorate approximately 9300 families or 17,700 children are eligible for the program.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.