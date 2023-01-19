The Bendigo region could see new infrastructure projects to improve flood and fire protection get underway as a result of new federal disaster preparedness funding.
The member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, on Thursday announced the opening of submissions for the first round of the new $1 billion Disaster Ready Fund at the Bendigo showgrounds, which recently served as an evacuation centre to flood victims from Rochester and Echuca.
Possible improvements identified at the facility for its use as an evacuation centre were one example of disaster preparedness projects that could qualify for the funding, the MP said.
Another example was flood mitigation work in the Epsom Huntly area, which Bendigo's mayor, Cr Andrea Metcalf, had been active in pursuing.
The $200 million first round of the overall $1 billion fund, which opened to submissions on January 10, will see money channelled through state governments, who partner with councils and community groups to deliver projects - such as flood levees, drainage improvements, fire breaks and evacuation centres - that help reduce the vulnerability of communities facing high levels of disaster risk.
Initiatives to improve the collection and sharing of data, improve land use planning or strengthen community capabilities will also be eligible for funding.
State, territory and local governments will be expected to match funding from the fund, "where possible", the government says.
"This fund is designed to help councils and community groups get ready for the next natural disaster. We want to limit the damage natural disasters do," Ms Chesters said.
"We all have a role in being better prepared, and I encourage local governments and community organisations to put forward ideas to the Victorian government."
Proactive initiatives as part of work carried out during the repair of infrastructure could also be eligible for funding.
"We've got a number of bridges that while they're being repaired, is there any flood mitigation that we could do into the future to see them not be damaged - because that's the other part of it.
"We're in the recovery mode, we're in the repair mode but what can we do to be ready for the next disaster so we don't find ourselves without key infrastructure?"
Legislation to create the new Disaster Ready Fund was introduced in the Albanese government's first three months of office, in September last year.
The government says the fund was created following an "overhaul" of the Morrison government's Emergency Response Fund, which saw $4.8 billion set aside without "a single disaster mitigation project" being built or "a cent in recovery funding" being released over three years, although the fund had earned $800 million in interest.
Ms Chesters said the Disaster Ready Fund was one of a range of measures delivering on the federal government's election commitment to ensure Australia was better prepared for future disasters.
"Our country just always needs to be ready because disasters could happen at any time," she said.
Submissions for the first round of the fund close on March 6. For more information visit: www.nema.gov.au/disaster-ready-fund.
