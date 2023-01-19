Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters announces first round of new Disaster Ready Fund open

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters outside the Bendigo showgrounds building, where improvements have been identified for its possible use as an evacuation centre again in the future. Picture by Jenny Denton

The Bendigo region could see new infrastructure projects to improve flood and fire protection get underway as a result of new federal disaster preparedness funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.