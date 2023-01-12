Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Gem Club's expo is moving to the Bendigo Showgrounds exhibition centre on February 25 and 26

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andie Downing and Edie May look at some of the things that will be on display at the Bendigo Gem Club expo in February. Picture by Noni Hyett

AN ANNUAL event attracting mineral fossickers and rockhounds from around the state is planning on growing in the coming years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.