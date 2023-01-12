A landmark property designed in the 19th century by noted Bendigo architects William Vahland and Robert Getzschmann is up for sale.
Millewa Hall, the historic property built in 1872, was originally constructed for Irish businessman James Moore and is located at 214 High Street in Kangaroo Flat.
With 13 rooms including seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, the property has served as a residence, aged care home, student hostel and dependent living facility throughout its history.
Read more:
Tweed Sutherland First National Real Estate director Andrew Pearce said the property has had a lot of history written about it.
"From what I understand it has a long history and the owner has researched it," he said. "You don't see properties like this become available too often."
Valued at approximately $1.7 million, the expressions of interest period will remain open until February 10.
Its current owners - who wished to remain anonymous - bought the property 23 years ago when it was derelict and unattended. They are now selling it to downsize and further enjoy retirement.
It's a big property to look after and I am nearly 80 and too old to do as much as I am doing," one of the owners said. "A lot of the maintenance is a more-than-one-person job.
"For 15 years we had someone living here who was fantastic with helping in the garden and building things for us."
The Millewa Hall owners have spent a lot of effort, and a lot of love, in ensuring the property has been well cared for.
"We have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it. It gave me a purpose and a lot of work to do when I retired," the owner said.
"The place was derelict when we got it - it was run down and a home for vagabonds.
"It came up to auction and the executors of the estate wanted to get rid of it and sub divide but council wouldn't permit it.
"We always liked a bit of land around and I was planning to retire when we looked through."
The main building is described as an 'imposing stuccoed Italianate villa" that retains period features including a hipped slate roof with chimney stacks and sweeping curved front steps to a terrace.
Its front doors opens to a long spinal hall featuring leadlight fanlights over arched doors, 13-foot ceilings, ornate cornices with ceiling roses and polished timber floors.
Away from the main house there is a studio/bedsit and a two-bedroom cottage that is currently leased.
The buildings sit among 4451 square-metres of gardens overseen by a Moreton Bay fig tree.
Visit www.tsfn.com.au for more details on Millewa Hall.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.